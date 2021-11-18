iAfrica

Access To Zuma Tax Records Has Implications For Sars – JZF

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is not happy with this week’s court ruling granting two media houses access to the former president’s tax records.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that investigative journalism unit amaBhungane and the Financial Mail must be allowed access to Zuma’s tax history for the years between 2010 and 2018.

The media houses lodged an application to access the records in November 2019.

However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Mzwanele Manyi has called on the South African Revenue Service to appeal the judgment.

