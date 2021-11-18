Access To Zuma Tax Records Has Implications For Sars – JZF

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is not happy with this week’s court ruling granting two media houses access to the former president’s tax records.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that investigative journalism unit amaBhungane and the Financial Mail must be allowed access to Zuma’s tax history for the years between 2010 and 2018.
The media houses lodged an application to access the records in November 2019.
However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Mzwanele Manyi has called on the South African Revenue Service to appeal the judgment.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Submits Shortlist For Chief Justice Position
No Power Cuts For Thursday Night, Stage 1 Blackouts For Friday – De Ruyter
NICD Reports 566 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom ‘Regretfully’ Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding From 2PM Wednesday Until Saturday
Malema Defends EFF’s Demands
Treasury Reining In Finances
No Change To Cape Town Seat Allocation After Vote Recounts – IEC
NICD Reports 273 New COVID-19 Cases
AfriForum Calls On Dlamini-Zuma To End Curfews
Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court
Three New Arrests In VBS Scandal
NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases