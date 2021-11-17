Abuja’s Economy Takes a Knock

Nigerian inflation slowed to a ten-month low in October, giving the central bank scope to leave interest rates on hold next week. Consumer prices increased 15.99% from a year earlier, compared with 16.63% in September, statistician-general Simon Harry told reporters Monday in Abuja, the capital. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of seven economists was 16.2%. While inflation has exceeded the 9% ceiling of the central bank’s target band for more than six years, the sustained slowdown in price-growth may give the monetary policy committee room to hold rates and aid the economy’s rebound from last year’s coronavirus-induced contraction. Economic output in Africa’s biggest oil producer has lagged the pace of population expansion of about 2.6% every year since crude prices fell in 2015.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Stories
South Africa Distances itself from Pageant in Israel
Eritreans Slapped with Sanctions Over Ethiopia
Justice is Served for British Family Whose Son was Murdered in Mombasa
Gaddafi Puts his Name in the Presidential Race
A Community in Somalia Shows How the Informal Sector can Fund Service Delivery
Unpacking The Mercer Report
An African Restaurant Tucked Away in Lisbon
A New Safari Encourages Tour Groups to get to Grips with all things Green
Okavango Delta Offers Something Unique in this Part of Africa
Marrakech is an Experience for the Senses
A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season
7 African Movies That Highlight the Dangers of Gender-Based Violence