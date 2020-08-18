iAfrica

Abuja Opens International Travel After Successful Domestic Air Travel

9 mins ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s aviation minister has said the country will reopen its airports for international flights from August 29, introducing protocols to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection. Nigeria’s airports have been shut down since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of the country’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Aviation Minister said the resumption of international flights would begin with the megacity of Lagos and the capital, Abuja. Nigeria resumed domestic flights on July 8, and Sirika said there had been no confirmed coronavirus transmissions on flights.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

