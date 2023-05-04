iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Abuja Looks Into Noodles

5 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s food and drug regulator says it is investigating the popular Indomie brand of instant noodles following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan where health authorities say they detected a potentially cancer-causing substance. Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said in a statement Tuesday it was “taking swift actions” to analyze samples of the product, as well as its seasoning, and will also scrutinize “other brands of instant noodles offered for sale to Nigerians.” Health officials in Malaysia and Taiwan last week recalled the noodles saying they had detected a compound called ethylene oxide in the “special chicken” flavor of the noodles. Ethylene oxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is used to sterilize medical devices and spices. The United States Environmental Protection Agency found in a report that the gas could contribute to increased cancer risk. Nigeria is one of the largest instant noodle markets in the world and Indomie is the “market leader in the noodles industry in Nigeria,” according to the Indofoods, which owns the brand.
 SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Aid Agency USAID Pauses Food Shipments to Ethiopia

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Women Keepers of Agricultural Biodiversity Seeds Project Conserve Creole Plants 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa is Projected to Become the World’s Fastest-growing Region

5 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Shaky Ceasefire

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Prison Authority Issues Notice to End Contract with International Security Firm G4S

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Opportunities and Challenges Facing Vaccine Production on the Continent

5 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost After a Tropical Storm

5 hours ago
1 min read

Several Challenges Inhibit the African Healthcare Sector

5 hours ago
1 min read

Raising the Hemp Bar

5 hours ago
1 min read

Reframing the Debate about Child Labour on Africa’s Farms

2 days ago
1 min read

Food Distributions in Sudan Will Start in the Coming Days

2 days ago
1 min read

The Mammoth Task of Building the Longest Bridge in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

2 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago

Share