Abuja Fines Media Houses that Aired a Doccie about Bandits

Nigeria’s broadcast regulator has fined four broadcasters, including Multichoice Nigeria Ltd, $12,000 each for airing a BBC documentary on activities of bandit gangs in north-western Nigeria. The National Broadcasting Commission said the documentary “glorified the activities of bandits and undermines national security” and contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Earlier on, the BBC said, “the story is overwhelmingly in the public interest” and that “it stands by its journalism”. The other broadcasters fined include TelCom Satellite Limited (TSTV), NTA-Startimes Limited and Trust Television Network (Trust TV). All outlets have until the 30 August to pay the fine.
SOURCE: BBC
