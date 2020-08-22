Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

An abandoned quarry in Nigeria has become a tourist hotspot after images were posted on social media earlier this month. The rocky cliffs climbing into a blue sky, a moss-lined footpath, small green hills and a lake that shimmers in the sun are quite breath-taking and a set of images shared on Twitter at the beginning of August has been liked more than a thousand times. In a matter of days of the post, the site, known as Crushed Rock, in Mpape – a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital Abuja – was thronged. There has been a DJ stand, food vendors, hundreds of sun-bathing selfie-takers – and even a band of classical musicians. Nigerians are not generally known to be outdoor lovers – the weather is very hot in the north and quite humid in the south. However, there is a burgeoning community of hikers around Abuja inspired by the many expatriates living in the political capital. The coronavirus pandemic has also had a part to play in encouraging these young middle-class Nigerians to explore the hills in the country’s rocky central region. The lockdown, which prevented people from travelling elsewhere, has meant that places closer to home are being explored.
SOURCE: BBC
