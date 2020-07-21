Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

Absa Clerk Accused Of Looting R25m From Limpopo Govt Remanded In Custody

An Absa bank official accused of looting over R25 million from the Limpopo government has been remanded in custody.

Fhatuwani Mudzanani appeared in court on Monday. The clerk was arrested on Friday.

It’s alleged that he stole the money from the provincial government and deposited it into different accounts linked to him.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said: “Mudzanani was remanded in custody until 27 of July for a formal bail application, and police investigations are ongoing.”

EWN

