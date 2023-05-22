Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

For young designer, Abreham Brioschi, the natural world presents limitless possibilities for creating. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Italy, he has turned his lifelong fascination with wood into furniture designs that are artful and functional, and which reflect the inspirations of his Ethiopian heritage. Brioschi graduated from Milan’s NABA fine art academy in 2022, and while he was studying he exhibited at Milan Design Week. With his first collection, he garnered interest from several galleries and designers, and also international buyers.
More Stories
