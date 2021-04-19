iAfrica

About 280 000 People Registered For COVID-19 Vaccine

Project manager for the new vaccination registration portal, Milani Wolmarans said she is confident the first phase will run smoothly.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had launched the COVID-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System on Friday.

It’s for senior citizens over the age of 60 to register to get the COVID-19 jab.

Wolmarans says about 280,000 people have registered so far.

“We’ve done quite a lot of testing and according to our testing, the system will be able to deal with approximately 100 million registrations, double the target and population for the vaccination,” she said.

“From our side, the system will be able to register for the population that’s registering for the vaccination. At this stage we haven’t had any glitches, everything is working smoothly, we’re continuously monitoring 24/hrs making sure there are no system glitches, and if there are any, we’ll resolve them as soon as possible.”

