Abel Selaocoe Finds a Home in Improvisation

12 hours ago 1 min read

The classical music world is known for having some fairly rigid conventions, but South African cellist Abel Selaocoe has found a knack for creating genre-bending music and winning over listeners in the process. With his debut album, Where is Home? (Hae Ke Kae?), he incorporates singing, groove-oriented improv and sounds from across the African continent to transform the purely classical into an exciting fusion.

