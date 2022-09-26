Abel Selaocoe Finds a Home in Improvisation

The classical music world is known for having some fairly rigid conventions, but South African cellist Abel Selaocoe has found a knack for creating genre-bending music and winning over listeners in the process. With his debut album, Where is Home? (Hae Ke Kae?), he incorporates singing, groove-oriented improv and sounds from across the African continent to transform the purely classical into an exciting fusion.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class
Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture
Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa
Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style
Movie about African Warrior Queen a Hit at the Box Office
One of the Zambia’s Best-kept Secrets
Africa’s Largest Air Cargo Operator Bags Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards
Namibia Calls Out to Adventurous Hikers
A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary
Tough Times Lie Ahead for Banks in Africa
The Most Prominent Challenge Female Entrepreneurs Face across Sub-Saharan Africa
Egypt to Raise Transit Fees in 2023 for all Types of Vessels Passing through the Suez Canal