Abby Ajayi’s ‘Riches’ Packs in the Drama as Well as the Glitz                         

As part of the new wave of Africa-focused content, Prime Video has just released ‘Riches,’ a show about an African-owned beauty empire and all of its intrigue. Set in London, the plot revolves around the death of the family’s patriarch, and the subsequent battle for control. Created and written by British Nigerian creator Abby Ajayi, is groundbreaking global television. With its mix of family drama and glitzy setting, the 6-episode is destined to become a new favorite among binge-watchers across the diaspora. “I came up watching shows about family businesses,” says Ajayi, whose writing credits include Inventing Anna, The First Lady starring Viola Davis, and How To Get Away With Murder.

