AARTO To Be Implemented Within A Year

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as they won’t be losing points for driving infringements for at least another year.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the AARTO points demerit system will be implemented in phases.
Between now and July next year, the focus is on establishing the physical and electronic infrastructure to run AARTO.
Phase 1 of the AARTO rollout, which officially began on Thursday, will establish seven national service outlets which inform drivers of the enforcement processes. It will also see the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) being incorporated to collect AARTO payments. This phase is expected to be completed by October 2021.
The second phase will identify the first 67 municipalities which will switch over to the AARTO regulations and to deploy 18 service outlets. The Appeals Tribunal process will also be finalised during this phase which is expected to be completed at the end of the year.
Phase 3 will see AARTO rollout to the remaining 144 municipalities by July 2022. The fourth and final phase will introduce the points demerit system, driver rehabilitation centres and 20 self-service kiosks.
More Stories
Calls For Government To Reinstate TERS
SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases
Public Protector’s office welcomes ConCourt judgment
People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele
Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing
Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga
SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases
Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt
Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen
Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days
NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4