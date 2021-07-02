iAfrica

AARTO To Be Implemented Within A Year

5 hours ago 1 min read

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as they won’t be losing points for driving infringements for at least another year.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the AARTO points demerit system will be implemented in phases.

Between now and July next year, the focus is on establishing the physical and electronic infrastructure to run AARTO.

Phase 1 of the AARTO rollout, which officially began on Thursday, will establish seven national service outlets which inform drivers of the enforcement processes. It will also see the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) being incorporated to collect AARTO payments. This phase is expected to be completed by October 2021.

The second phase will identify the first 67 municipalities which will switch over to the AARTO regulations and to deploy 18 service outlets. The Appeals Tribunal process will also be finalised during this phase which is expected to be completed at the end of the year.

Phase 3 will see AARTO rollout to the remaining 144 municipalities by July 2022. The fourth and final phase will introduce the points demerit system, driver rehabilitation centres and 20 self-service kiosks.

