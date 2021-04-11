AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

Share with your network!

The Automobile Association of South Africa says the official Easter road death toll released by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula are not accurate.

The AA said these are just preliminary numbers.

Earlier this week, Mbalula said 235 people died on the country’s roads during the Easter break, a decline of 9.6-percent from 2019.

The association’s spokesperson Layton Beard said they can’t rely on those numbers.

“Traditionally we’ve seen that those numbers always go up,” he said.

“When we look at those figures and we see 235 people have died over the Easter weekend period and we try and compare those with previous years.

“And the numbers we get from those previous years are disparate and they don’t gel with the numbers the minister himself has released.”

