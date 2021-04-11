iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Automobile Association of South Africa says the official Easter road death toll released by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula are not accurate.

The AA said these are just preliminary numbers.

Earlier this week, Mbalula said 235 people died on the country’s roads during the Easter break, a decline of 9.6-percent from 2019.

The association’s spokesperson Layton Beard said they can’t rely on those numbers. 

“Traditionally we’ve seen that those numbers always go up,” he said.

“When we look at those figures and we see 235 people have died over the Easter weekend period and we try and compare those with previous years.

“And the numbers we get from those previous years are disparate and they don’t gel with the numbers the minister himself has released.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

7 hours ago
2 min read

Alexander-Arnold Has Nothing To Prove To Southgate – Klopp

9 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Murder Rate ‘Unacceptable’ – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 267 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Traore Fires Late Winner As Wolves Beat Fulham

1 day ago
1 min read

Cosatu Continues ANC Support

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Kicks Into High Gear

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Receives $1bn Emergency Loan

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 366 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

IEC On Track For Local Government Elections

3 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Names MPs For Public Protector Probe

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

4 seconds ago
2 min read

Saint-Maximin Inspires Crucial Win For Newcastle At Burnley

9 mins ago
1 min read

Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

7 hours ago