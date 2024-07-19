AA Applauds Presidential Pledge To Reassess Fuel Pricing Strategy

The Automobile Association (AA) has expressed approval following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to reevaluate the current fuel price formula, a move aimed at alleviating financial burdens on consumers.

In his recent parliamentary address, President Ramaphosa outlined several initiatives designed to reduce the economic strain on citizens, including the expansion of the VAT-free essential food items list and the reassessment of regulated prices, notably the fuel pricing system.

Eleanor Mavimbela, a spokesperson for the AA, highlighted the significance of the President’s announcement: “This aligns with the longstanding demands of the AA for a comprehensive review of the fuel pricing model. Since 2019, we have advocated for an examination of the fuel price structure and a thorough audit of its components, in response to the escalating costs that continue to challenge consumers.”

This development promises to bring some relief to those affected by the rising expenses associated with fuel consumption.