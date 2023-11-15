A Zimbabwean Opposition Activist Found Dead after Abduction

Tapfumaneyi Masaya was reportedly bundled into a vehicle by unknown men while campaigning for main opposition party the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ahead of by-elections on Dec. 9, the party said. Masaya’s abduction and killing comes barely two weeks after CCC lawmaker Takudzwa Ngadziore was abducted, tortured and dumped about 50km north of Harare by armed men. He survived the attack. Zimbabwe has a long history of forced disappearances and deaths of political activists dating back to the 80s. The opposition has often accused the ruling ZANU-PF party of torture and deaths of its activists.

SOURCE: CNN