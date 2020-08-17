iAfrica

A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic

10 mins ago 1 min read

False beliefs about coronavirus are especially dangerous at South Sudan’s Yida refugee camp, which is ill-equipped for any virus outbreak. “They haven’t even got the tools to take temperature,” says Raga Gabreel, director of Green Kordofan Charity. More than 46,000 people live in the Yida camp, most of them young people displaced by war in neighbouring Sudan. But some of the young refugees are doing their best to fight the myths and accurately inform the camp’s residents.

SOURCE: BBC

