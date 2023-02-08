iAfrica

A Win for Accountability of Big Tech in Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

A Kenyan court has ruled that a case brought against Facebook by a former content moderator can go ahead. Daniel Motaung, who was hired as a Facebook content moderator by the tech firm’s subcontractor Sama in 2019, filed a suit against the two companies last year, alleging that he had been exposed to graphic and traumatic content at work, without adequate prior knowledge or proper psychosocial support – which he says left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. He also claimed he was unfairly dismissed after trying to unionise his co-workers to fight for better conditions. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, contested its involvement in the case, saying that Sama was Motaung’s employer, and Meta could not be subjected to a hearing in Kenyan courts because it was not registered, and did not operate, in the country. The Kenya employment and labour relations court is yet to release its full ruling on Motaung’s case, but the decision – the first of its kind in Africa – is already being hailed as a win for the accountability of big tech on the continent, and in the global south.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

