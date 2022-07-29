iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A White Enclave Demonstrates Model for Living Off Grid

13 hours ago 1 min read

Most of South Africa is wallowing in endless power cuts, but a remote whites-only farming town in the country’s sun-drenched centre is close to producing enough electricity to be self-sufficient. At the end of a gravel track outside the Afrikaner town of Orania, a diamond mesh gate opens onto hundreds of photovoltaic panels mounted in rows. Africa’s most developed economy has in recent years been plagued by epileptic power supply, which many blame on the ageing coal-fired plants operated by the state-owned energy giant Eskom. After weeks of some of the worst blackouts in recent years, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced energy reforms, urging South Africans to “join in a massive rollout of rooftop solar” and sell excess to the grid. Orania, a town some 620 kilometres (380 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, was already well on its way to becoming totally energy independent in just several years’ time.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in Liberia Offers Refuge to Orphaned Baby Pangolins

13 hours ago
1 min read

Solving Nigeria’s Furniture Issues

13 hours ago
1 min read

How Africa Will Be Affected by the IMF’s New Strategy

13 hours ago
1 min read

Addressing Uncomfortable Truths about Women’s Cycles

13 hours ago
1 min read

Climate Change Affects the Way African Women Do Business

13 hours ago
1 min read

What Went Wrong in the DRC?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Calls for Buhari to Go Squashed

13 hours ago
1 min read

Race to Kenya’s Elections Littered with Problems

13 hours ago
1 min read

Why Africa is Unable to Produce its Own Drugs

13 hours ago
1 min read

Banyana Banyana Victory Spurs Gender Parity Debate

2 days ago
1 min read

Airtel Africa Spends $40 million on New Spectrum Licence in Preparation for 5G Rollout in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

Solution to Help African Merchants Sell Online from their Smartphone

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

2 mins ago
2 min read

Watson Latest Major Champion To Join LIV Golf

11 mins ago
2 min read

Klopp Calls On Liverpool To Draw Motivation From Near Misses

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Appears To Confirm Return To United Squad

19 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer