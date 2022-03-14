A West African-inspired Cabbage Dish Made to Impress

Inspired by a chicken mafé prepared years ago by acclaimed Senegalese chef, Pierre Thiam, an American chef decided to create his own riff on the dish by focusing on one of its key ingredients, cabbage. Ben Mims and his partner’s favorite cabbage dish to date is a shallow-braised cabbage teeming with cumin and coriander and tomato paste that’s then topped with a cooling dollop of yogurt.

SOURCE: LOS ANGELES TIMES

