A Weekend Of Pure Bliss At De Hoop Vlei MTB Experience

This year’s De Hoop Vlei MTB Experience will offer a pristine getaway weekend filled with untamed and unspoilt mountain bike trails and miles of breath-taking ocean views.

The 2021 edition is taking place from August 20 to 22 at De Hoop Collection, De Hoop Nature Reserve. It consists of a sunset ride on Friday, followed by a long or short route option on Saturday and Sunday.

“There will be an optional sunset ride on Friday for riders who want to stretch the legs and experience some of the extraordinary views before dinner,” said race director Anneke Jacobs, of Overberg MTB Events.

She added that Saturday and Sunday would provide some decent time in the saddle and a few iconic climbs. It will cover just enough distance to enjoy the rest of the afternoon, socialising and relaxing with friends and family.

Distances are 55km and 62km respectively.

Apart from the spectacular riding in store, riders will take advantage of everything the location offers.

“There’s no better place to enjoy a blend of pristine land, beach, coastal fynbos, and teeming animal and birdlife than at De Hoop,” said William Stephens, owner of De Hoop Collection.

“This is a World Heritage site in the Overberg region and one of the best land-based, whale watching areas in the world.”

The De Hoop Collection offers charming Cape Dutch-inspired accommodation – affordable self-catering chalets, more luxurious self-catering cottages, and upmarket suites.

For a five-star culinary experience, the Fig Tree restaurant is situated in the main Opstal area overlooking the vlei, and the impressive wine cellar in a repurposed grain silo that is home to more than 3 000 unique and acclaimed wines.

“There are also heaps of activities at De Hoop – something for everyone,” said Stephens.

“There’s biking – you can rent a bike or bring your own and cycle on the well-marked trails; tennis and boules; and an eco-boat cruise (morning or afternoon) on the Ramsar-listed vlei.

“There are guided marine, and bird-watching walks, guided walks through the coastal fynbos, and nature drives with an experienced guide.”

He added that you could also view the endangered Cape Vultures at Potberg, Koppie Alleen, which is just a short drive from the main lodge, and then, of course, there were the whales too.

“If it’s a gentler pursuit you’re after – kick off your shoes and settle down under the ancient fig tree with a good book.”

Stephens said this excellent holiday destination was an ideal stop-over en route from the Cape Winelands to Plettenberg Bay, and the perfect place to slow down and reset your soul.

“If you need further tempting, there is a great 40 per cent discount that’s valid until November 2021, for locals.”

The De Hoop Vlei MTB Experience is one of the Overberg’s best mountain bike stage riding experiences in the Agulhas region.

“Overberg MTB Events and De Hoop Collection join together to host this pristine getaway weekend in one of South Africa’s flagship marine nature reserves,” said Jacobs.

She added that riders would experience the untamed and unspoilt mountain bike trails, including limestone jeep tracks and custom-made single tracks.

“Overberg MTB Events welcomes you to experience the event in August with all of us.”

De Hoop Vlei MTB Experience (August 20 to 22, 2021):

Route options, distance and times

Friday, August 20

Sunset Scramble to De Mond

12km, start: 4pm

Saturday, August 21

Flat Out on the Rock

Long route 55km, start: 8.30am

Short route 32.5km, start: 8.45am

Sunday, August 22

Trails to Whales

Long route 62km, start: 8.30am

Short route 27km, start: 8.45am

Entry fee (R3 450) includes:

2x Dinners, 2x lunches and 2x breakfasts at the Fig Tree restaurant at De Hoop Collection

1x Bottle of complimentary wine

1x Complimentary massage by EPT recovery

Water points on route

Bike wash

Medical assistance on route

Excludes:

Cape Nature Gate fee – payable at the gate

Accommodation:

Accommodation available at De Hoop Collection starting from only R395 per person per night. For more information, email Nicola directly (no online bookings) at nicola@dehoopcollection.co.za.

ENTER HERE: www.entryninja.com/events/76334-de-hoop-vlei-mtb-experience

RACE INFO: www.overbergmtbevents.co.za/de-hoop-vlei-mtb-experience

VENUE INFO: www.dehoopcollection.com

