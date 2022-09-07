A Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Head Of Mental Health Directorate, Makgabo Manamela

After the former Gauteng head of mental health, Makgabo Manamela failed to show up at the Life Esidimeni inquest for the third day, the Pretoria High Court issued a warrant of arrest. Judge Mmonoa Teffo said the court wanted to express frustration and displeasure with Manamela’s conduct.

She has issued a warrant for Manamela’s arrest, which has been suspended until her medical certificate expires on 14 September.

Manamela’s lawyers told the court that she was unwell, sighting a headache and a hearing problem. Her lawyers returned with a doctor’s note on Wednesday morning, which books the former health director off until September 13. Lawyers representing other witnesses called on the court to issue a suspended warrant of arrest.

The former Gauteng head of mental health is among three health officials yet to account for deaths of more than 140 mental health patients in Gauteng.

