A Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Head Of Mental Health Directorate, Makgabo Manamela

Makgabo Manamela

Image: Bhekisisa.org

9 mins ago 1 min read

After the former Gauteng head of mental health, Makgabo Manamela failed to show up at the Life Esidimeni inquest for the third day, the Pretoria High Court issued a warrant of arrest. Judge Mmonoa Teffo said the court wanted to express frustration and displeasure with Manamela’s conduct.

She has issued a warrant for Manamela’s arrest, which has been suspended until her medical certificate expires on 14 September.

Manamela’s lawyers told the court that she was unwell, sighting a headache and a hearing problem. Her lawyers returned with a doctor’s note on Wednesday morning, which books the former health director off until September 13. Lawyers representing other witnesses called on the court to issue a suspended warrant of arrest.

The former Gauteng head of mental health is among three health officials yet to account for deaths of more than 140 mental health patients in Gauteng.

