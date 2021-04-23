iAfrica

A War With Government Unavoidable – Nehawu

5 hours ago 1 min read

Union Nehawu is accusing government of negotiating in bad faith and is now saying it’s now convinced a war with government is unavoidable.

The union said it’s left confused as to why Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu would choose to discuss matters on the eve of the bargaining council sitting.

Government negotiators are expected to respond to union demands with a revised offer on Friday, but the union is convinced government will offer no salary increase, which will leave it with no option but to seek a strike certificate while preparing for a full-blown work stoppage.

The government has remained unmoved in its decision to freeze salaries for South Africa’s 1,3 million
public servants in the 2021/22 financial year.

