Sat. May 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Situated some 250 miles off the coast of southeast Africa, Madagascar — the fourth largest island on Earth — is a world of its own. Sometimes referred to as the eighth continent, Madagascar split from the Indian subcontinent 88 million years ago and the African mainland some 47 million years before that, so it is perhaps not surprising that about 90 percent of its fauna and flora is found nowhere else on earth. Much of the island’s megafauna (including nearly 10-foot-tall elephant birds and lemurs the size of gorillas) has been driven to extinction. But Madagascar still boasts a panoply of unique plants and animals, from numerous species of baobab trees and endemic orchids to chameleons, giraffe-necked weevils and the bizarre-looking aye-aye.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Blooms in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

11 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

20 mins ago
1 min read

Homegrown Artists Drive Morocco’s Hip-hop Scene

22 mins ago
1 min read

Rabha Ashry Takes 2020 African Poetry Prize

29 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Blooms in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

13 mins ago