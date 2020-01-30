A Vision for a Small Village in Kenya

Twelve-year-old James has already lost sight in his left eye from a bacterial eye infection call Trachoma. The sight in his right eye is deteriorating fast so the doctors are heading deep into areas poor north-western Kenyan county of Turkana, to offer James and others free eye operations.
SOURCE: BBC
