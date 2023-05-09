A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist

Acclaimed Zimbabwean filmmaker and novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga has been acquitted by the country’s High Court of staging an anti-government protest in 2020, for which she had initially received a six-month suspended jail sentence and a fine. Dangarembga, 64, is a fierce critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. She has been fighting for years against corruption and demanding reforms and maintained during the trial that Zimbabweans have the right to demonstrate. In 2022, Dangarembga was found guilty by a lower court of participating in a public gathering with intent to incite public violence while breaking COVID-19 protocols. She was tried alongside her friend and fellow protester Julie Barnes, who was also found guilty. Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who was arrested at the same time as Dangarembga for organising protests, was sentenced last week to four years in prison on charges of inciting violence.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation
DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims
Africa’s Petro States Create A Funding Solution
Mbube – the Vocal Harmony Song that Ended Up on The Lion King Soundtrack – Made its Writer $2
A Blueprint for Tackling Africa’s Food System Methane before it Worsens
Challenging Nigeria’s Presidency
‘Hemp Hotel’ Trails South Africa’s Green Credentials
Botswana Suffered a Countrywide Electricity Blackout just after Midnight
Mali’s Nonuplets Turn 2!
Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks
Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?
Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix