A Vibrant Nightlife Scene Booms in South Africa’s Townships

South Africa’s townships are a legacy of apartheid-era segregation policies, but a new generation of black professionals is fueling a burgeoning nightlife scene in these historically downtrodden neighbourhoods. Forgoing the glitz and whiteness of Cape Town’s clubs, they are finding clubs and restaurants that know and deliver what they want. In the process, they are creating new economic opportunity in the townships and contributing to safer streets. The origins of its booming nightlife scene date to 2007, when a local businessman, Bulelani Skaap, better known as Ace, opened the nightclub KwaAce, around the corner from Spine Road. Over the years, other establishments popped up nearby, attracting the luxury car set. Spine Road grew into a casual hub of evening activity. Revelers parked their cars along the side of the road, and grilled meat and drank.
More Stories
Crowning Glory
UNESCO Names Senegal as the True Home of Jollof Rice Over Ghana and Nigeria
TikTok Aims to Give Creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the Recognition they Deserve
Dakar is Reclaiming Its Place as the Cultural Capital of Africa
Zanzibar Offers One of Africa’s Most Beautiful Ocean Safaris
How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-owned Soweto
A Truce Gives Life to Ethiopia’s Tourism Sector
Rwanda Takes to Street Tennis
Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke at #WEF23
South Africa’s Freight Rail Network is in Such Bad Shape that Firms are Struggling to Move Goods
Ghanaian Banks are Holding Out for Better Terms in a Domestic Bond-exchange Program
Nigeria Risks being Blacklisted by Global Financial Bodies Over Central Bank Governor