A Variety of Local and Regional Delicacies that Make Traveling in Rwanda so Flavorful                        

Perhaps the most ubiquitous of all Rwandan meals is the ugali, a side dish commonly found throughout sub-Saharan Africa. This stiff, porridge-like ball of vital carbs is made with maize corn, sometimes mixed with cassava flour. Ugali serves as a base for the varieties of rich stews, curries, and sauces for which Rwanda is known. Speaking of stews: arguably Rwanda’s most popular dish is the isombe, a stew of cassava leaves pounded into a deep-green paste. This paste is then boiled in flavorful beef, chicken, or fish stock alongside onions, spinach, or peppers, and topped with fresh peanut butter, spices, and a bit of palm oil for added richness.

LONELY PLANET