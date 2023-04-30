A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania

At Dunia, the women staff do it all; they guide the safari drives, chase out mambas and elephants, and handle security. When Asilia called for women to apply for the Asilia Guide Training Program in 2013, it raised eyebrows – and clenched a few jaws. A year later, the first woman guide qualified for the program. Then, following its refurbishment in 2015, the Dunia Camp announced that it would become an all-women-staffed camp to encourage more participation in East Africa’s safari industry. The company gradually boosted its women recruits and phased out male employees by transferring them to other Asilia properties
