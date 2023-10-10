A UN Investigation into Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia Comes to an End, but the Atrocities Haven’t 

None of the parties to the mandate asked for it to be extended by Wednesday’s deadline, according to UN Human Rights Council spokesperson Pascal Sim. The mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia was created in 2021 after a motion submitted by the European Union. It will now officially conclude after October 13, 2023, Sim told CNN. The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front signed a peace agreement, known as the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, in November last year and seemed to end the brutal conflict. But a year later, atrocities continue in parts of the Tigray region, the commission’s report says. Human Rights Watch said that the European Union and its members have backtracked on their support for scrutiny of the human rights situation in Ethiopia. Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement: “For the numerous victims of atrocities in Ethiopia who placed their hopes in the commission, this is a devastating blow.”

