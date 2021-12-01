A Triumph for Gay Rights in Botswana

Gay rights campaigners expressed joy at the Botswana court of appeal’s decision to uphold a ruling that decriminalised same-sex relationships, saying the country’s judiciary had set an example for other African countries. The government had appealed a 2019 ruling that criminalising homosexuality was unconstitutional. The ruling had been hailed as a major victory for gay rights campaigners on the continent, following an unsuccessful attempt in Kenya to repeal colonial-era laws criminalising gay sex. Dismissing the appeal on Monday, the bench of five judges unanimously ruled that criminalising same-sex relationships was a violation of the constitutional rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to dignity, liberty, privacy and equality. UN resident coordinator and representative of the UN secretary general in Botswana, Zia Choudhury tweeted: “Woohoo! Justice for #LGBTQ community, and justice for all who believe in #HumanRights.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers
Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard
Ethiopian Jews Breathe a Sigh of Relief
Historical Rhino Transfer Goes Successfully
Creating a Climate of “Negative Peace” in Mozambique
Zimbabwe’s New Mobile Levy has been Criticized as Retrogressive
More Strains Emerge Originating from Africa
Louis Vuitton Group Announces Death of Ghanaian Head Designer
New Covid Variant Disrupts Plans for an African Investment Summit
New Variant Shakes Up South Africa’s Travel Plans
See Rwanda through Dian Fossey’s Gaze
Exploring African History in Mexico