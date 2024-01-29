A Trip to Madagascar’s Andrefana Dry Forests is Like Stepping into an Ancient and Surreal World    

As soon as you set foot in this secluded region of southwest Madagascar, you will be swept away by geological formations and tranquil salt flats that reflect the sky above. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Andrefana Dry Forests allow visitors to meander through lush ecosystems searching for fascinating species and rare baobab trees. Lemurs dangle from tree to tree gracefully, chameleons disappear into their environments, and flamingos’ vibrant pink plumage makes for a breathtaking sight. However, there’s more to a visit to these arid woods than meets the eye; it’s an opportunity to learn about conservation in action, and it’s important to do this properly.

