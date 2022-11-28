A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums            

For decades, black artists have received scant attention at many of the world’s museums, but a raft of new exhibitions may signal the beginnings of a new era. Within the US alone, 4 exhibits this fall focus on the works of African or African American artists, provide insights into the creative ferment that existed in post-independence Africa, and upend conventional notions of African art.
