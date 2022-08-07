iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Traveller’s Guide to the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

A speckle in the 900 000km² Kalahari landscape, is shared between South Africa and Botswana, and the fences between the two countries have been dropped for the benefit of animals – and visitors, too. The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is a good introduction to the Kalahari’s desert sandscapes, as much for families as for pensioners, because the accommodation options cater for absolutely everybody. Once addicted, the dunes, the dry riverbeds, the camelthorns, the sociable weavers’ nests, the emblematic gemsbok and kori bustards and meerkat and, yes, the magnificent lions, keep a tight hold on your heartstrings, whether you’re young or old. Sightings in the park are often your own. Despite the fact that the camps are always fully booked these days, no matter what time of year you go, you still find your own space on game drives. Sometimes there may be a small throng of vehicles, but mostly the only clues are left by tyre tracks in the sand.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

