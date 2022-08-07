A Traveller’s Guide to the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

A speckle in the 900 000km² Kalahari landscape, is shared between South Africa and Botswana, and the fences between the two countries have been dropped for the benefit of animals – and visitors, too. The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is a good introduction to the Kalahari’s desert sandscapes, as much for families as for pensioners, because the accommodation options cater for absolutely everybody. Once addicted, the dunes, the dry riverbeds, the camelthorns, the sociable weavers’ nests, the emblematic gemsbok and kori bustards and meerkat and, yes, the magnificent lions, keep a tight hold on your heartstrings, whether you’re young or old. Sightings in the park are often your own. Despite the fact that the camps are always fully booked these days, no matter what time of year you go, you still find your own space on game drives. Sometimes there may be a small throng of vehicles, but mostly the only clues are left by tyre tracks in the sand.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Rwanda is Home to Many other Thrilling Species – If you Know Where to Look
Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”
Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General
10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello
Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers
Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists
Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment
Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace
Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent
Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter
South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure
Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community