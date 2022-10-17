A Travel Guide for Your Trip to Zambia

For a luxury experience, enjoy a five-course meal aboard the Royal Livingstone express train which passes through the Mosi-o-Tunya National Park with a pit stop at the Victoria Falls bridge. Angling is a popular activity, with a dedicated festival – the Tanganyika Angling Challenge – that takes place every March. The warm temperature of the water, and its crystal-clear waters make the lake a great spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia is usually overlooked and used mainly as a transit hub for visitors en route to Victoria Falls or going on a safari, but the town has lots of activities to offer. Art lovers can support local artists by visiting galleries such as Chena, The Start Foundation and Lechwe Trust. For an in depth view of Zambian history and politics, visit The Lusaka National Museum and Chilenje House 394 – the former home of the country’s first president.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

