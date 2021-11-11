iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Transcultural Blend of Jazz, Soul and African Music

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Togolese French singer Laura Prince’s début album Peace of Mine is a transcultural blend of jazz, soul and African music. She is pushing for new instrumentation that builds on her dual heritage, and on her many influences from around the world. Prince’s dual Togolese and French sensibilities continue to shape her approach to creating music. “I was born in a house where music was played 24 hours a day. My Togolese father used to play a lot of vinyls, and music from all over. It went from Miles Davis to Ray Charles, Miriam Makeba and Fela Kuti. Or it could be Koffi Olomidé and Lucky Dube. He even played classical music, Chopin, and opera when he put on Maria Callas. Then he could get into Ray Price for country music, pop with Elton John, or Prince.”

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egyptian Startups are the Most Accelerated in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Ambitious Path to Achieving a Zero Emissions Public Transportation System

4 mins ago
1 min read

China Ditches Coal Projects in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago
1 min read

Insecurity Threatens Gold Mining in Burkina Faso

11 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Fastest Group of Siblings in the World

14 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Author Wins Landmark Prize

17 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Switch to Green Vehicles

20 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Oil has been More of a Curse than a Blessing

21 mins ago
1 min read

Macron Returns Benin’s Treasures

23 mins ago
1 min read

First Hand Experience of Life Beyond Prison

2 days ago
1 min read

Using 4IR Technologies to Assist Cameroon’s Crops

2 days ago
1 min read

A New Tool to Study Lightning Fatality in Real-world Forensic Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Transcultural Blend of Jazz, Soul and African Music

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startups are the Most Accelerated in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Ambitious Path to Achieving a Zero Emissions Public Transportation System

4 mins ago
1 min read

China Ditches Coal Projects in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer