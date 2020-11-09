A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

In 1991, Eritrea emerged from a 30-year war of liberation from Ethiopia, a conflict that left its mark on the country’s landscape and is still deeply felt by many. After it gained its independence in 1993, its steam railway, built during the Italian colonial period, was put back into operation. Hinza, a young train driver, works alongside Fezahatsion, the elderly chief mechanic who remembers clearly how things used to be. Little by little, the film’s poetic images offer a window into Eritrea today: A picture of standstill, of rebuilding what was lost, but above all, a picture of friendship and community.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency
Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat
South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace
Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend After a Slump
Clean-up of Massive Oil Spill from a Vessel off Mauritius Could be Completed in 2021
Removing Tunisia’s Racist Tag
What’s Behind Ethiopia’s New Political Crisis?
These American Political Newcomers with African Roots Won Posts in their Cities
African Leaders Send their Regards to Biden
Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump
Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book
Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border