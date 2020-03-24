A Trailer of Death Intercepted in Mozambique

Share with your network!

Mozambican immigration officers have found 64 dead bodies in a shipping container on the back of a lorry that had crossed into Mozambique from Malawi. It is suspected that the dead, thought to be Ethiopian, suffocated. Two people, including the vehicle’s driver, have been detained in connection with the deaths. The migrants were on a well-known trafficking route to South Africa. When officials inspected the vehicle, 14 people were found alive. The immigration service had stopped the container truck in the town of Moatize, according to Tete provincial director of health, Carla Mosse. She said investigations were ongoing to discover how the occupants died, but said asphyxiation was the likely cause of death.

SOURCE: BBC

