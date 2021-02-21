A Town of Afro-descendants, in the Northern Region of Libya

Basketry — the intricate interlacing, tying and braiding of dyed and dried palm leaves into baskets, trays, carpets and wall decor, is a thousand-year-old tradition in Tuareg. The amount of basketwork in Tauareg is unknown and it appears that the craft is starting to disappear. Nevertheless, a workshop organised by the International Organisation for Migration and a local association, basketry artists like Halima have perfected their techniques.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
