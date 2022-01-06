iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Timeline of Egypt’s Tourism in 2021

48 seconds ago 1 min read

After massive financial losses in the tourism industry in 2020, the Egyptian government threw extravagant made-for-TV events into 2021 to attract new international visitors. But a rising swell of critics say the glamor did little to bring more desperately needed jobs and revenue to the people who work in the industry.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Progress Report on Africa’s Great Green Wall

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ensuring all Nigerians with Hepatitis B Receive Appropriate Care to Avert a Liver Disease Crisis

7 mins ago
1 min read

Man Denies Burning South African Parliament

9 mins ago
1 min read

Medical Illustration by Nigerian Medic Goes Viral

12 mins ago
1 min read

Newborn Baby Abandoned in the Rubbish Bin of an Air Mauritius Toilet is Doing Well

13 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia has so Far Stood Out in Peaceful Transition on the African Continent

16 mins ago
1 min read

LGBTQ+ People In Kenya Fall Prey to Social Media Extortion and Blackmail

17 mins ago
1 min read

Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa

23 mins ago
1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

27 mins ago
1 min read

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Timeline of Egypt’s Tourism in 2021

48 seconds ago
1 min read

A Progress Report on Africa’s Great Green Wall

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ensuring all Nigerians with Hepatitis B Receive Appropriate Care to Avert a Liver Disease Crisis

7 mins ago
1 min read

Man Denies Burning South African Parliament

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer