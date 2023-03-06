iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Tidal Wave of Change is Coming to the Market for African Art    

1 min ago 1 min read

That’s according to Adenike Cosgrove. She is the founder of Imo Dara, an independent website established to connect collectors of African art with reputable scholars and dealers, an initiative that responds to the ways in which the urgent worldwide concerns over the past looting and theft of classical African art now impact on the market in similar historical works. Last year, Imo Dara’s State of the African Art Market report included analysis of both camps — classical African art and Modern and contemporary. Debates over restitution have had a clear effect on the former market; Adenike Cosgrove identifies that, of 355 collectors surveyed, 29 per cent believed they would shift away from collecting classical African art, while 37 per cent believed that it would become more difficult to sell such works in years to come. Meanwhile, there has been a wave of new collectors from Africa entering the market for Modern and contemporary work.

FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine

7 mins ago
1 min read

Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops

9 mins ago
1 min read

Ghana Leads African Fishing Nations in Making Transformative Commitments

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Top Court Orders Central Bank to Halt its Removal of Old High-denomination Banknotes

2 days ago
1 min read

Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply 

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Residence by Investment Market is Still New, a Few States are Joining the Fray

2 days ago
1 min read

Why Advances in Providing Internet Access to People in Africa are Worth Celebrating

2 days ago
1 min read

African Politicians are Giving the American Push a Cautious Welcome

2 days ago
1 min read

Using AI Tech to Protect Africa’s Forest Elephants

2 days ago
1 min read

As Africa’s Internet Revolution Revs Up, so have the Cybercriminals 

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Tidal Wave of Change is Coming to the Market for African Art    

1 min ago
1 min read

‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine

7 mins ago

Share