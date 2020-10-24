A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America

Formerly of Telemundo and an on-camera host for public television in Philadelphia, Kim Haas dances, listens, and eats her way through 500 years of Black Latino culture on her freshly-minted PBS travel series, Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas. The veteran globetrotter and expert polyglot takes us on a quest to excavate the roots of African descendants in countries around Latin America, starting with San Jose, Costa Rica, where the black natives built the country’s biggest infrastructure in the 1900s: the railroad. Watching Haas affirm the lives and contributions of a community historically disallowed—even in our own backyards—this cultural journey of honor and discovery arrives in urgent fashion.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses
Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta
Exploring the Cape Winelands
Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction
West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko
South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets
How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem
Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi
The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage
Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa
Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption
The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children