A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America

8 mins ago 1 min read

Formerly of Telemundo and an on-camera host for public television in Philadelphia, Kim Haas dances, listens, and eats her way through 500 years of Black Latino culture on her freshly-minted PBS travel series, Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas. The veteran globetrotter and expert polyglot takes us on a quest to excavate the roots of African descendants in countries around Latin America, starting with San Jose, Costa Rica, where the black natives built the country’s biggest infrastructure in the 1900s: the railroad. Watching Haas affirm the lives and contributions of a community historically disallowed—even in our own backyards—this cultural journey of honor and discovery arrives in urgent fashion.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

