iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Teacher’s Project to Gather One Million Plastic Bottles to Keep 1000 Children in School 

6 hours ago 1 min read

At Morit International School in Ajegunle, Lagos, one plastic bottle equals one naira, so parents bring a lot of plastic bottles to be weighed and sold, paying their children’s school fees in this unorthodox way. Although it is the sole responsibility of the parents to gather the bottles for school fees payment, each student is encouraged to bring five bottles a day to teach them how to be “environmentally responsible children for the future.” This school is a solution to the two major problems Patrick Mbamarah noticed in his community, Ajegunle, an impoverished area in Lagos, in 2013: The growing number of out-of-school children and too many plastic bottles on the roads. Today, people in the neighbourhood voluntarily gather discarded plastic bottles from the streets and keep their recyclables to give to the school. 

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Chase after an Escapee Ends in Arusha

6 hours ago
1 min read

Not Everyone is Convinced that Wheat can be Grown at Scale in Senegal

6 hours ago
1 min read

Growing African Countries’ Energy Systems in Sustainable Ways is Promising

6 hours ago
1 min read

London Places Abuja on the Red List of Nations Not to be Targeted for Recruitment

6 hours ago
1 min read

Attacks Make Burkinabes Uneasy

6 hours ago
1 min read

A South African Court Will Decide if Thousands of Zimbabweans Face Possible Deportation

6 hours ago
1 min read

Helping Thousands of Nigerians Regain Sight and Lead Productive Lives

6 hours ago
1 min read

UAE Declines Request to Extradite Brothers Behind South Africa’s State Capture

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Champ Who’s Casting African Fencing in a More Positive Light

6 hours ago
1 min read

Rema Makes His ‘Tonight Show’ Debut with Powerful Medley                                                   

2 days ago
1 min read

Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: Who, When and What to Look Forward to                   

2 days ago
1 min read

Kamala Harris, at Former Slave Port in Ghana, Ties Past to Present                        

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bester Alleged Accomplices Charged With Murder, Arson, Fraud

3 mins ago
1 min read

Concern Over High Road Death Figures

5 mins ago
2 min read

The Cartel Fighting Fashionably To Save The Ocean Arrives In South Africa

9 mins ago
Innovating Finance
3 min read

Free Webinar April 19th To Reveal Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

13 mins ago

Share