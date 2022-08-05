iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Tale of Defiance from British Rule

6 hours ago 1 min read

On Sept. 14, a statue of Malawi’s anticolonial hero, John Chilembwe, will occupy one of the world’s most famous public art commissions in London’s historic Trafalgar Square. The statue, named ‘Antelope’ will be on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth, which showcases a different piece of artwork every two years. This piece will be the fourteenth contemporary artwork to be commissioned for display in the famed location and will run until September 2024. The sculpture, created by Malawian artist, Samson Kambalu, restages a photograph of Chilembwe and John Chorley, a European missionary taken at the opening of Chilembwe’s new church in 1914. It is a historic photo and believed to be one of the last photos taken of Chilembwe before he was killed in an uprising against the British—known as the ‘Chilembwe uprising’ in 1915. The photograph is also one of defiance with Chilembwe wearing a hat alongside Chorley. At that time, colonial rule forbade Africans from wearing hats in front of white people. While Chorley’s sculpture remains life-sized, Kambalu said he made Chilembwe almost twice the size as a way to elevate his story and bring to the forefront the hidden narratives of the British empire.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Creating Online HR Solutuions for All

6 hours ago
1 min read

Portugal Looks to Africa to Save its Tourism Industry

6 hours ago
1 min read

Abuja Fines Media Houses that Aired a Doccie about Bandits

6 hours ago
1 min read

Balancing Local Production vs Chinese Demand

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Left Out in Breakthrough HIV Medication

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Tool for the Modern African Farmer

6 hours ago
1 min read

Slow Food, Accelerating Biodiversity in The Field And On Our Plates

6 hours ago
1 min read

What To Know about Kenya’s Polls

6 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Locals Say UN Peacekeepers have Outstayed their Welcome

6 hours ago
1 min read

Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in Liberia Offers Refuge to Orphaned Baby Pangolins

4 days ago
1 min read

Naija Boy Tacos is Providing a Transformative Glimpse into the Future of African Cuisine

4 days ago
1 min read

A Menu Sample of Dishes to Try When in the Seychelles

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents

3 hours ago
1 min read

Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes

3 hours ago
1 min read

eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer