A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine

The scone, which Brits normally enjoy with afternoon tea, is ubiquitous in Harare, the southern African country’s capital. A breakfast favourite in these parts, it can be found everywhere from high-end eateries to the market stalls of impoverished townships. Dense yet airy, Zimbabwean scones are the result of the intercultural mix that came with colonisation, says Nyari Mashayamombe, a rights activist.

AFRICA NEWS

