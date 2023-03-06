A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine

The scone, which Brits normally enjoy with afternoon tea, is ubiquitous in Harare, the southern African country’s capital. A breakfast favourite in these parts, it can be found everywhere from high-end eateries to the market stalls of impoverished townships. Dense yet airy, Zimbabwean scones are the result of the intercultural mix that came with colonisation, says Nyari Mashayamombe, a rights activist.
