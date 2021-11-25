iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Study of Ivory Coast’s Response to Gender-based Violence

1 hour ago 1 min read

In research carried out in Abidjan and Bouaké in 2014 and 2015, researchers interviewed 21 female survivors of sexual violence and the parents of minors who had been raped. One objective of the research was to understand why some cases were reported to the police and gendarmes while others were not. In the country’s 2011 Demographic and Health Survey, about 5% of girls and women surveyed reported that they had experienced sexual violence. The majority of cases in the country were settled informally. A key finding of the research was that the primary reason women did not disclose rape to the police – even though they overwhelmingly wanted the rapist arrested and prosecuted by the state – was because they did not want people to know they had been raped. They worried that they would not receive support from their community and would instead be mocked, gossiped about, stigmatised, and ostracised. The women feared that their relatives would blame them for the assault and that people in their community would subject them to ridicule.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

UN Picks World Day to Celebrate Swahili Language

1 hour ago
1 min read

Women in Ghana’s Football Fraternity Ignored

1 hour ago
1 min read

What Happened when Protesters Blocked Lekki Toll?

1 hour ago
1 min read

Growing Egypt’s Fintech

1 hour ago
1 min read

Abuja Swaps Fuel Subsidies for a Grant

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa and Kenyatta Discuss the Future of Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Was Paris Blindsided by Cairo?

1 hour ago
1 min read

Tough Times for Somalia

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Runner Joins the Army

1 hour ago
1 min read

Archaeologists Discover the World’s Oldest Jewelry in Moroccan Desert

2 days ago
1 min read

Accra’s Sustainable Goals

2 days ago
1 min read

Clashes Flare over Tunisia Landfill Site

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

48 mins ago
1 min read

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

50 mins ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

55 mins ago
1 min read

UN Picks World Day to Celebrate Swahili Language

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer