iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Many people who yearn for a private escape with their loved one will find Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort new Star Bed Experience rather fascinating. The Mozambique resort was created for guests who want some alone time with their other half. The remote island getaway blends a Robinson Crusoe-style adventure with the authentic luxuries Anantara is famous for. The experience starts with a 15-minute journey on a traditional dhow boat. If you are lucky, you may spot turtles, dolphins or Humpback whales. Once at Quissanga Island, lovers can choose to watch the sunset, soak in the water or take a romantic stroll, hand in hand. Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort has put in a lot of work to make sure the experience is as romantic as possible.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago
1 min read

Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

32 mins ago
1 min read

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is Bringing African Art to the World

36 mins ago
1 min read

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

38 mins ago
1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

39 mins ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

41 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

14 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago