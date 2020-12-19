A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

Many people who yearn for a private escape with their loved one will find Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort new Star Bed Experience rather fascinating. The Mozambique resort was created for guests who want some alone time with their other half. The remote island getaway blends a Robinson Crusoe-style adventure with the authentic luxuries Anantara is famous for. The experience starts with a 15-minute journey on a traditional dhow boat. If you are lucky, you may spot turtles, dolphins or Humpback whales. Once at Quissanga Island, lovers can choose to watch the sunset, soak in the water or take a romantic stroll, hand in hand. Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort has put in a lot of work to make sure the experience is as romantic as possible.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
