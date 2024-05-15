A Spotlight on 15 African Ventures Defining the Future of Tech Innovation

On June 7, startups from across Africa will pitch their business models to potential investors and partners at the African Tech Summit (ATS) in London. The event, which will take place at the London Stock Exchange, will feature fifteen startups selected from a pool of over 150. These startups operate across different industries from energy and fintech to health and environment. Seven of them are from Nigeria – OkHi, Earthbond, OneHealth, Rana Energy, So-Cool, VeendHQ, and PBR Life Sciences, three are from South Africa – Plentify, Decab.earth, and Newform Foods, and another three operate in Kenya – Melanin Kapital, Sky.Garden, and Poa Internet. Ethiopia and Egypt contribute the final two startups with Teraki and Wfrley respectively.



SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA