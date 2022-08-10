Youverify , a Lagos and San Francisco-based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML) and other compliance procedures, today announced a special program for African startups “The YV startup programme”. The YV startup programme is a six-month support programme aimed at helping high-growth startups from across Africa leverage the superior technology of youverify to build and scale at no cost. Selected startups will get up to US$2,000 worth of YVOS credits in support, this credit will allow them access to super-fast technology, with which they can perform KYC, Anti-money laundering, Address verifications and other customer due diligence processes. Other benefits of getting into the programme include access to mentorship opportunities, spotlighting and network opportunities, special interviews and features, community-based growth sessions, and many more.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
China Aims to Overtake the EU as Africa’s Biggest Trade Partner by 2030
Researchers Embrace Artificial Intelligence to Tackle Banana Disease in Burundi
Clean Mobility Gains Popularity across Africa
Setting the Scene for Nigeria’s Looted Treasures
The Environment in the Anglophone Region is a Silent Casualty of Cameroon’s Conflict
Letting Bygones be Bygones as Cote d’Ivoire Celebrates Independence
Chad’s Transitional Government has Signed a Peace Deal with Rebel Groups
Respect the Decision of the People of Kenya
US Secretary of State Says Washington Will “not Dictate” which Choices Africa should Make
How to Experience Lagos and Parts of Nigeria
From Former Refugee to Travel Fundi
Living Wild in Zambia’s National Park