A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

8 mins ago 1 min read

Hernâni Miguel is a cultural steward of sorts and his career details his personal philosophy to bridge the African diaspora through art, culture, food and music. Miguel was born in Guinea-Bissau, a country in West Africa, and moved to Portugal in his youth with his relatives. Starting out as an African business owner in Lisbon was a challenge. The essence of community is a gift that Hernâni Miguel has created each night at his wine bar, Tabernáculo by Hernâni Miguel. On most nights at Tabernáculo, Bob Marley, Nina Simone, Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder play over the music system after Udi Fagundis, a Brazilian musician, performs his set.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

