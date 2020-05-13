Wed. May 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Sombre Ramadan in Kano

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kano, the commercial hub of northern Nigeria with an estimated population of some 13 million, was placed on lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 27 following the “unexplained deaths” of 640 people within two weeks. It came as local reports quoted gravediggers at cemeteries in the city as saying that they were burying a bigger-than-usual number of bodies in recent weeks, prompting concerns among residents. The state government denied claims the deaths were related to the coronavirus pandemic, while the federal government deployed a fact-finding team to Kano to investigate the “rapid increase in mortality” as authorities enforced the lockdown. Under the measures, schools, mosques and offices were closed while public gatherings were banned and residents were ordered to remain in their houses.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

East and West African Startups Get a Funding Boost

7 mins ago
1 min read

Full Steam ahead in Building Egypt’s New Capital

8 mins ago
1 min read

EU Called to Task for Eritrea Construction

8 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Diaspora in the US Mourn Coronavirus Death

11 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Disrupts the Masaai Way of Life

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strict Measures to Combat ‘Disinfodemic’

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

East and West African Startups Get a Funding Boost

7 mins ago
1 min read

Full Steam ahead in Building Egypt’s New Capital

8 mins ago
1 min read

EU Called to Task for Eritrea Construction

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Sombre Ramadan in Kano

9 mins ago